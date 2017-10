Instagramová hviezda odhalila temnú stránku súťaží bikini fitnes

What's more important to you, looking good or feeling good? 👀 The majority of us, boys & gals, have been through periods where all we want to do is look good but it takes over & we lose the want to feel good 🕺🏼💃🏼 There's a huge difference between choosing when you want to workout & being so obsessed you don't even have the choice. Back in the left photo I had lost my sense of control & working out/counting every calorie took over my life. I was addicted to not just looking the leanest I could but I was obsessed with the gym, I spent way too much time there & it took priority over things it shouldn't of. The right photo was taken last week, after not stepping foot in a gym for 16 days (because of a kidney infection). I'm now at a shape that's healthier for me. Not only has my body changed but my mindset has shifted so so much, even after one day off/a rest day I was so desperate to go back to training it felt like an unhealthy addiction. Now, I walk out of the gym feeling fulfilled, strong & energised compared to the exhausted & sore me on the left. I am so glad I did a bikini competition because it really did educate me & I learnt so much about my body but I would choose happiness over 11% body fat ANYDAY 🙋🏼 So, next time you're working out, think to yourself, am I doing this just to look good or to feel good too? 💛

A post shared by C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT