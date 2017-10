Nákazlivý hashtag na Instagrame mal pomôcť našim telám, no zlyhal

This was pre-cake, chocolates, marshmallows, ice cream, Asian food, and pop tarts. 😂😂 BUT ON A SERIOUS NOTE, I never would have been able to eat as many treats yesterday as I did, before the last year. Owning the knowledge that one day, or a few sweets aren't going to make you lose all your progress means power over the "animal" part of your brain that tells you to restrict or binge. Usually, I would wake up today feeling guilty as fuck and restrict all day to punish myself for yesterday, but today I woke up and ate cake out of the box with a fork. 😋🎂 recovery is worth it. So worth it.

A post shared by sarah elizabeth morrison, 22 (@xfoolycoolyx) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:30am PDT