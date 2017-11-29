Fitnes blogerka: „Rakovina je spôsob, akým sa vás vaše telo pokúša zachrániť.“

Austrálska fitnes blogerka Olivia Budgenová rozvírila vody internetu svojimi kontroverznými tvrdeniami.
It seems there's always another Belle Gibson wannabe waiting on Instagram pic.twitter.com/GmH7lViBpa
— Saman Shad (@muminprogress) November 22, 2017
Blogerka uviedla na svojom instagramovom profile, že choroby vôbec nemusia byť „také zlé“. Ľudia sa do „odborníčky na raw stravu“ okamžite pustili a v komentároch ju obvinili zo šírenia dezinformácií.
Budgenovej príspevok sa začína slovami „RAKOVINA JE SPÔSOB, AKÝM SA VÁS VAŠE TELO POKÚŠA ZACHRÁNIŤ.“ Na fotke pózuje blogerka v športovej podprsenke a veľkým zeleným nápojom v ruje.
Podľa mladej fitnes trénerky sa ľudia nesprávne domnievajú, že choroby sú prejavom zlyhania imunitného systému tela.
„Otvorená myseľ a zmena perspektívy a vnímania toho, čo to vlastne choroba je a prečo ňou trpíte, vám umožní prevziať kontrolu nad svojím zdravím a uvedomiť si, že vaše telo VŽDY pracuje pre vás a nikdy nie proti vám,“ píše Budgenová.
„Imunitný systém vždy pracuje na tom, aby telo nebolo infikované. V mnohých prípadoch mu to však nie je umožnené, pretože orgány ako pečeň, hrubé črevo, obličky či koža sú preťažené množstvom toxínov a tak nevylučujú správne.“
Dodala, že rakovina je „obranný mechanizmus“, ktorý chráni telo pred jedmi. „Choroby sú prirodzenou obranou tela pred niečím horším.“
Niektorí komentujúci na Twitteri prirovnali Budgenovú k ďalšej austrálskej blogerke, Belle Gibsonovej, ktorá tvrdila, že vďaka zmenám v stravovaní niekoľkokrát prekonala rakovinu. Nedávno jej udelili pokutu vo výške 270-tisíc eur za vydanie aplikácie a kuchárskej knihy založenej na jej tvrdeniach.
Budgenovej príspevok medzičasom z Instagramu zmizol. Odborníci na rakovinu všetky jej tvrdenia promptne vyvrátili.
THERE IS ONLY ONE DISEASE There are over 30,000 names to label different diseases in the world. But what if I told you there was actually only one disease? – One of the biggest mistakes is categorising diseases and viewing them as different. E.g. Pancreatitis is a problem in the pancreas, lung cancer is a problem with the lungs etc. – We need to take a step back and look at health from a holistic point of view and realise everything in our body is connected. Once one organ is showing signs of damage, the entire body might be damaged. It may not be manifesting in that particular place, but it’s effected. The symptom is what it is depending where the retained waste has accumulated. The intensity of the symptoms depends on the volume of waste and poison which has accumulated. – The law of oneness; what affects the one affects the all. As humans we are all one and connected, as are all the cells in the body. We cannot look at the body as a series of parts. – The countless names of illnesses do not really matter. What does matter is that they all come from the same root cause… too much tissue acid waste in the body. Over acidity can become a dangerous condition that weakens all body systems and gives rise to an internal environment conducive to disease, as opposed to a pH-balanced environment which allows normal body function necessary for the body to resist disease. Disease and bad bacteria cannot live in a healthy, clean oxygenated environment. – We aren’t living in alignment with the laws of nature, and in doing so, we’ve lost our ability to listen to the divine intuition from within. Humans are eating processed ‘food’ out of a box, taking poison (pharmaceutical drugs) to cover up symptoms, injecting their children with toxins, overeating to numb our emotions, wearing shoes all day and never being grounded, hiding from the sun, slathering synthetic chemicals on their skin, and so on. This way of living results in waste matter accumulating in your body and brain and causing weight gain, fatigue, depression, mental confusion and disease. CONTINUED IN COMMENTS 👇🏻
„Odporúčania pani Budgenovej ani zďaleka nešli okolo žiadneho vedeckého výskumu toho, prečo a ako rakovina vzniká a ako ju možno liečiť,“ komentoval Martin Ledwick z britského inštitútu Cancer Research UK. „Jej tvrdenia, že zopár zmien v strave vás zachráni, sú extrémne necitlivé voči ľuďom, ktorí rakovinou trpia, i voči tým, ktorí pre rakovinu stratili svojich blížnych.“
Zdroj: http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/fitness-blogger-cancer-body-save-you-attack-critics-olivia-budgen-instagram-a8073156.html