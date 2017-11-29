Fitnes blogerka: „Rakovina je spôsob, akým sa vás vaše telo pokúša zachrániť.“

THERE IS ONLY ONE DISEASE There are over 30,000 names to label different diseases in the world. But what if I told you there was actually only one disease? – One of the biggest mistakes is categorising diseases and viewing them as different. E.g. Pancreatitis is a problem in the pancreas, lung cancer is a problem with the lungs etc. – We need to take a step back and look at health from a holistic point of view and realise everything in our body is connected. Once one organ is showing signs of damage, the entire body might be damaged. It may not be manifesting in that particular place, but it’s effected. The symptom is what it is depending where the retained waste has accumulated. The intensity of the symptoms depends on the volume of waste and poison which has accumulated. – The law of oneness; what affects the one affects the all. As humans we are all one and connected, as are all the cells in the body. We cannot look at the body as a series of parts. – The countless names of illnesses do not really matter. What does matter is that they all come from the same root cause… too much tissue acid waste in the body. Over acidity can become a dangerous condition that weakens all body systems and gives rise to an internal environment conducive to disease, as opposed to a pH-balanced environment which allows normal body function necessary for the body to resist disease. Disease and bad bacteria cannot live in a healthy, clean oxygenated environment. – We aren’t living in alignment with the laws of nature, and in doing so, we’ve lost our ability to listen to the divine intuition from within. Humans are eating processed ‘food’ out of a box, taking poison (pharmaceutical drugs) to cover up symptoms, injecting their children with toxins, overeating to numb our emotions, wearing shoes all day and never being grounded, hiding from the sun, slathering synthetic chemicals on their skin, and so on. This way of living results in waste matter accumulating in your body and brain and causing weight gain, fatigue, depression, mental confusion and disease. CONTINUED IN COMMENTS 👇🏻

