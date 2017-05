NASA objavila slnečnú sústavu veľmi podobnú našej

[Illustration] 'Iceball' planet discovered! Scientists have discovered a new planet with the mass of Earth, orbiting its star at the same distance that we orbit our sun. The planet is likely far too cold to be habitable for life as we know it, however, because its star is so faint. But the discovery adds to scientists' understanding of the types of planetary systems that exist beyond our own. This 'iceball' planet is the lowest-mass planet ever found through microlensing, a technique that facilitates the discovery of distant objects by using background stars as flashlights. When a star crosses precisely in front of a bright star in the background, the gravity of the foreground star focuses the light of the background star, making it appear brighter. A planet orbiting the foreground object may cause an additional blip in the star's brightness. In this case, the blip only lasted a few hours. This technique has found the most distant known exoplanets from Earth, and can detect low-mass planets that are substantially farther from their stars than Earth is from our sun. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech #nasa #space nasabeyond #astronomy #exoplanet #science

