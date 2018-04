Koniec rozmazanej maskary. Vyskúšajte túto novinku

With my new job change I've had to change my make up routine dramatically! I have ditched my regular mascara for these two tubing babies. I received the Blinc from a @playbysephorabox awhile back and used it once or twice. I needed something that would not run or smear in any and all weather conditions and this mascara is perfect. I have worn it through rain and heat so far with no problem. I picked up the @clinique one to compare. The Lash Power gives me a little bit more length than the blinc. Both are tubing mascaras and come off with just warm water. I love that! The blinc one comes off easier by just dragging my hands downward you can literally see the little tubes slip off. With the Clinique one I have to rub my eyes and it comes off more in little pieces. But either way it doesn't take me 10 minute like normal mascara. I would definitely recommend both of these. #blinc #Clinique #lashpower #tubingmascara #mascara #sephora #ulta #makeupproblems #makeupreview

A post shared by Darcie Lynne (@d.eye.y.makeup) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT