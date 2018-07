Žena trpiaca PCOS odhaľuje ako sa naučila žiť s fúzmi a chlpatým telom

Ooohhhhhhh—- Harnaam Kaur’s In luurrrrrvvveee!!!!!! I closed my eyes and prayed on the Stars for you last night, I looked up and they were all there, just twinkling in your glory. I find parts of you in every song that I listen to- That’s what I call ‘Soulful music!’ 🌹 We may not be where we want to be in our lives, that doesn’t mean we should tear it down, our destination will be remarkable if you trust that it will be! 🌹 -HKaur My face beautiful made by my other lover @moomalproartist (I tagged you on my boob by the way) 😍😂🌺

