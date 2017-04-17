Rachel Brathen – žena, ktorá premenila svoju popularitu na Instagrame na pomoc iným

We had the best night. Little moon slept 11pm-8am with breaks to eat and cuddle at 2 and 5. It feels like we slept the whole night through. After each feeding she just lies in my arms, looking at me. Talking to me with her eyes. I've never had anyone look at me the way she does. It's like we've spent lifetimes trying to find each other and finally… Here we are. I found her and she found me and now time has stopped. Somehow, just looking at her is learning about the world. She's this magical creature! A little fairy. She hasn't cried for three days. Not once. She just smiles and eats and sleeps and makes faces and tells me stories with her eyes. Everything I've ever wondered about, she already knows. _ After our night of quiet I stepped into the shower and started crying. Just bawling. Couldn't stop. I cried and cried and cried until my knees buckled. It took me a minute to figure it out because I didn't feel that usual pain at the pit of my stomach that accompanies a really intense cry. I caught my breath between sobs and it hit me: I'm HAPPY! I'm just so happy! So happy. So happy so happy so happy. On a level I can't remember ever experiencing before. I'm so happy it's making me cry and now I don't know how to stop. I'm standing in the shower crying but also laughing because life is so fucking beautiful I can't contain this love. It's pouring out of me. I dry off and go downstairs and there she is. My little moon. She is here and she is real and I get to love her forever. What could possibly be bigger than this? #lealuna

