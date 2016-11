Uncontacted Yanomami yano (communal house) in the Brazilian Amazon, photographed from the air in 2016 © Guilherme Gnipper Trevisan/Hutukara @survivalinternational “The place where the uncontacted Indians live, fish, hunt and plant must be protected. The whole world must know that they are there in their forest and that the authorities must respect their right to live there.” Davi, Yanomami Shaman #uncontactedtribes #indiginouspeople #survivalinternational #ecology #conservation #savetheplanet #brazil #southamerica #amazonjungle #yogainspiration #oneness #iandi

