So many amazing women are competing for Miss Minnesota USA today, but here's a story on the most buzzed about contestant. ・・・ From @roadtomissusa: Halima Aden was born in a Kenyan refugee camp 19 years ago, and no one thought she’d have a chance to be #MissMinnesotaUSA. But when she was six, her parents emigrated to the United States and found a new home in a Somali-American immigrant community in Minnesota. Now, Aden is proudly representing both sides of her heritage as the first Somali-American to ever compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. Aden said: “Not seeing women that look like you in media, in general, and especially in beauty competitions, sends the message that you’re not beautiful or you have to change the way you look to be considered beautiful, and that’s not true.” Queens, don't be afraid to be yourself. There are so many women who are waiting for one person to just take the first step. We support you! #blackgirlsreign #missmnusa #missusa #beyou

A video posted by Black Girls Reign (@blackgirlsreign) on Nov 27, 2016 at 3:50pm PST