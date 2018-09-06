20 najdrahších hodiniek, ktoré nosí svetová elita

Drahé švajčiarske mechanické hodinky síce nemajú veľa praktického využitia na ihrisku, na ihrisku alebo trati no vôbec no aj napriek tomu ich najviac nosia svetoví športovci, ktorí si na luxus potrpia. Otázne je či si ich športovci kúpili sami, alebo si značky kúpili ich 😛

Pozrime sa na tých 20 najdrahších:

Neymar — Gaga Milano, 1,890 €

Tom Brady — TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph 01, 2,800 €

Andy Murray — Rado Hyperchrome XXL, 2,993 €

David Beckham— Tudor Black Bay Chrono, 3,859 

Rory McIlroy — Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch, 4 757 

Tiger Woods — Rolex Sea Dweller, 9 167 €

Roger Federer — Rolex Sky-Dweller in stainless steel, 11 788 

Cristiano Ronaldo — Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer-02T, 17 470 €

Phil Mickelson — Rolex Yachtmaster 40, 21 320 €

Michael Jordan — IWC Big Pilot Platinum Limited Edition, 22 450 €

LeBron James — Customised Audemars Royal Oak Offshore, 32 212 €

Conor McGregor — Rolex Sky Dweller, 32 433 €

Usain Bolt — Hublot Big Bang UNICO, 36 325 €

Elina Svitolina — Ulysse Nardin Marine Lady Chronometer, 39 353 €

Paul Pogba — Richard Mille RM 30 White Rush,      121 086 €

Anthony Joshua — Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Off-Shore, 406 335 €

Rafael Nadal — Richard Mille RM27-02,  691 921 €

Serena Williams — Audemars Piguet Diamond Outrage, 1 081 127 

Floyd Mayweather — Jacob & Co. ‚Billionaire Watch‘,   15 568 240 €

Lewis Hamilton — IWC Big Pilot Special Edition, cena neznáma

