Meghan Markle poslala sexuálnym pracovníčkam v Bristole inšpiratívny odkaz

View this post on Instagram

While visiting Bristol's One25 — a charity that provides support and resources for women who feel trapped in street sex work, addiction, homelessness and other issues — the Duchess of Sussex had the idea of sharing positive messages with the women on bananas. While helping volunteers put together care packages with food, Meghan took inspiration from a school cafeteria worker in the U.S. who wrote motivational messages to children. 🌟❤️ photos: Getty