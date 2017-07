Jeden deň v živote Marka Zuckerberga

For the past decade, we've focused on making the world more open and connected. We're not done yet and we will continue working to give people a voice and help people connect. But even as we make progress, our society is still divided. So now I believe we have a responsibility to do even more. It's so important that we're changing @facebook's whole mission to take this on. It's not enough to simply connect the world; we must also work to bring the world closer together.

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:36am PDT