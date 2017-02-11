10 obývačiek, do ktorých sa zamilujete

Vybrali sme pre vás 10 obývačiek rôznych štýlov a veľkostí – vyberte si z nich to pravé pre vás. Moderné, retro alebo rustikálne? Krištáľové lustre alebo jednoduchý minimalizmus s nádychom luxusu?
Hlavne luxusne
Pre všetkých, ktorí chcú byť originálny a túžia po luxuse je tu spojenie rafinovanej čiernej, kovu a masívneho rustikálneho nábytku. Zrkadlá, čiernobiele fotky a krištáľové lustre dodajú priestoru ten správny šmrnc.
Pre všetkých, ktorí chcú byť originálny a túžia po luxuse je tu spojenie rafinovanej čiernej, kovu a masívneho rustikálneho nábytku. Zrkadlá, čiernobiele fotky a krištáľové lustre dodajú priestoru ten správny šmrnc.
DETAILS💕HAPPY FRIDAY💕
Nežné pastelové retro
Biela, sivá a svetlo ružová, či jemná žltá – to sú favoriti nežného pastelového retra. Tlmené osvetlenie, drevené detaily či kovové doplnky – základ úspechu.
JUST STOP 💕…to say hello and wish you a great friday😍😘 . Wollte Euch kurz noch Hallo sagen💕und wünsche euch einen schönen Freitag 😍😘
Welcome to our home! Our living room is the first room you see when you come through the door and was the first room in our house I wanted to complete because it's the room we spend the most time in. Typically I like lighter couches but we found this sectional for a steal and knew the dark color would hold up better with kids (which is proving true since it has been thrown up on and had a can of root beer spilled all over it and you would never know 👍thank goodness for washable cushion covers!) but I knew I had to lighten up the room somehow. With the cool grey paint and grey couch, i wanted the room to feel warmer so I chose yellow as our accent color and added wood accents around the room. The gallery wall is a mix from a lot of different places (home goods, marshalls, target, hobby lobby) but the rug is what I get asked about the most. I was SO picky about the rug that would go in here and this one ties everything in perfectly. This was a @worldmarket find. If you sign up to get their emails, they have awesome sales. Large area rugs can be super 💰 so getting them on sale is a must. I'm very happy with how everything came together!
GOODNIGHT INSTAS ✨💕 Veckan har gått fort och jag har knappt hunnit med instagram men får ta igen det nästa vecka 😊 Nu är jag super trött efter en hel dag med massa jobb så dags att sova! Godnatt allihopa och sov gott 💕💕 Nya soffa från @furniturebox och jag är super nöjd och speciellt när man får den hem till dörren 😊 nu får ni 200 kr i rabatt när ni handlar för över 995 kr om ni använder koden "interiorbylindaw1" 👍 Gå in och kika dem har allting för ditt hem 👍
Sometimes I want to do so much and end up doing nothing. Hoping I could snap out of this funk and get productive today. Happy Friday!
Zelená je IN
Pocit zelene a džungle si viete preniesť aj do svojej obývačky. Vzdušné materiály, zelené akcenty či palmové vzory na textíliách – prineste si do svojho bytu exotiku.
I like bright colors… in fact my house has become bright, eclectic, and fun no matter how hard I tried to make it peaceful and serene! 😜. . But this chair arrived and it's much, MUCH brighter than we anticipated. 😬😬😬 I'm debating keeping it here, putting it in my baby's nursery (orange, lime, and teal themed), or sending it back. (This is not the room we purchased it for. ) I need help! What do you think??? 😬 . . You can see the entire room it's in, if you go to my stories. 😊 I appreciate feedback! After 7 years here, I just want to get my house completely FINISHED! Painted, furnished, art on the walls. Tired of it feeling half-finished! 😜🏡
