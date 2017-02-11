10 obývačiek, do ktorých sa zamilujete

10 obývačiek, do ktorých sa zamilujete
Vybrali sme pre vás 10 obývačiek rôznych štýlov a veľkostí – vyberte si z nich to pravé pre vás. Moderné, retro alebo rustikálne? Krištáľové lustre alebo jednoduchý minimalizmus s nádychom luxusu? 

Hlavne luxusne

Pre všetkých, ktorí chcú byť originálny a túžia po luxuse je tu spojenie rafinovanej čiernej, kovu a masívneho rustikálneho nábytku. Zrkadlá, čiernobiele fotky a krištáľové lustre dodajú priestoru ten správny šmrnc.

TIP redakcie: Projekt Slnečnice – útulné bývanie v pokojnej časti Petržalky

Nežné pastelové retro

Biela, sivá a svetlo ružová, či jemná žltá – to sú favoriti nežného pastelového retra. Tlmené osvetlenie, drevené detaily či kovové doplnky – základ úspechu.

TIP redakcie: Pozrite si päť dokonalých spální, ktoré vyrazili našej redakcii dych

Zelená je IN

Pocit zelene a džungle si viete preniesť aj do svojej obývačky. Vzdušné materiály, zelené akcenty či palmové vzory na textíliách – prineste si do svojho bytu exotiku.

