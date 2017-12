Thighlighting: nový trend v plastických operáciach

What a dream come true…This year felt like my first year all over again. Emotionally, physically, mentally, in my health I feel so much stronger in so many ways and I am so grateful to all who have supported me, believed in me and stood by me. Thank you for giving me this opportunity again sweet @ed_razek @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer Yesterday was so unreal on so many levels. It took so much for all of this to come together and truly as a team we pulled it together as a WHOLE. I am grateful. I am happy. I am humbled. And I just can't stop smiling thinking about it!!! I can't wait for you all to tune in to this show. #vsfs2017 . Also … WAS IT NOT MEANT TO BE THAT MY WINGS ARE THE DAMN 🦋 EMOJI!?!?!!? Meant to be!!!!!! DREAM LOOK!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:34pm PST