Ako vyzerá svadba v Disneylande – jedným slovom: rozprávkovo

Ericka and Jordan shared the reason they chose a Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding: "Disney's venues matched the vision we had for our wedding. We knew that Disney's attention to detail is out of this world, which to us meant we were in good hands! View more incredible photos on our story ✨. . . . . 📸 @jennawhiterabbit

A post shared by @disneyweddings on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:57am PDT