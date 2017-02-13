Fotograf a cestovateľ Jesse L a jeho nádherné fotografie: Vysoký kontrast fotografií, tie najkrajšie miesta z celého sveta a chuť zbaliť si to najnutnejšie a ísť. To a omnoho viac vo vás vyvolajú fotografie tohto mladého chalana, ktorý to s fotoaparátom naozaj vie. Poteším aj dámy, miestami uvidíte omnoho viac ako len krajinku…
Fotograf a cestovateľ Jesse L
Staring up the well in one of the most unique, beautiful gardens I've ever seen. The Quinta da Regaleira just outside of Lisbon Portugal is one of a kind. Full of hidden underground passages, beautiful sculptures, and lovely fountains, this garden is something out of a fairy tale. Nestled on the side of a steep mountain, the wooded gardens have hundreds of trails both above and below ground including this cistern complete with several secret passages over 100 feet underground. If you go to Lisbon I highly recommend spending a few hours exploring this magnificent and fun work of art.
Gasadalur is one of the most beautiful sites in all of the Faroe Islands. This picturesque waterfall is perhaps the main reason I was drawn to visit Faroe in the first place. Unfortunately, there is no bus to this part of the Island and we had not rented a car. So we began the long trek (11km or so) through the fog and rain over a mountain to reach our private destination. Along the way we decided to experiment to with hitch hiking to see if we might shorten our journey. Soon enough a kind young mother stopped and drove out of her way to get us to our destination. After soaking up this spectacular beauty for about an hour we headed back, this time being lucky enough to find another kind soul, a retired German world traveler who filled us with stories and advice. What a great day!
The beautiful harbor next to the old town walls of Dubrovnik Croatia. Full of sailboats now, it was once a major shipping port during the middle ages. Dubrovnik is a fascinating city full of life. Unfortunately it's a bit crowded with tourists which can make enjoying it a hassel.
Playing in the fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower. Apparently they don't run these fountains much and kids (both young and old) find them quite enjoyable to splash around in. I was attempting a jumping photo of course and didn't realize just how wet my shorts would get haha.
Peace and serenity mark the 🏖 Sand Harbor on 🏞 Lake Tahoe. Sunset sparkles in the clear crisp water.
This might be my favorite photo I have of my favorite bridge. That rare day when the weather was so perfect. The hiking in SF is underrated in my opinion. There are so many trails each with a unique and spectacular view of some part of the city, the ocean, the bridges, or the bay.
Horseshoe bend is often mistaken for being the Grand Canyon. It is in fact on the same river, the Colorado, which flows through the canyon and the rocks are quite similar in color as well. Arizona and Utah are full of canyons with this red rock and rivers flowind deep below. Horseshoe is quite the site, beautiful at both sunrise (as seen here) and sunset. Sunrise offers somewhat better lighting and less crowds from my experience. The hike is short (less than a mile round trip) and not challenging. There are numerous angles and perscpective to get from this touristy natural beauty.
An impressive mixture of old and new Berlin. The "cathedral" here is techincally a protestant church that never had a bishop so isnt really a cathedral. It was built in 1904 with a design to make it look old and survived WWII intact. The TV tower is seen in the background and in the foreground is one of two similar impressive statues that guard the entrance to the Old Museum. #germany #berlin #wwii #cathedral #tvtower
