Fotograf a cestovateľ Jesse L a jeho nádherné fotografie

Fotograf a cestovateľ Jesse L a jeho nádherné fotografie
Fotograf a cestovateľ Jesse L a jeho nádherné fotografie: Vysoký kontrast fotografií, tie najkrajšie miesta z celého sveta a chuť zbaliť si to najnutnejšie a ísť. To a omnoho viac vo vás vyvolajú fotografie tohto mladého chalana, ktorý to s fotoaparátom naozaj vie. Poteším aj dámy, miestami uvidíte omnoho viac ako len krajinku…

Fotograf a cestovateľ Jesse L

Gasadalur is one of the most beautiful sites in all of the Faroe Islands. This picturesque waterfall is perhaps the main reason I was drawn to visit Faroe in the first place. Unfortunately, there is no bus to this part of the Island and we had not rented a car. So we began the long trek (11km or so) through the fog and rain over a mountain to reach our private destination. Along the way we decided to experiment to with hitch hiking to see if we might shorten our journey. Soon enough a kind young mother stopped and drove out of her way to get us to our destination. After soaking up this spectacular beauty for about an hour we headed back, this time being lucky enough to find another kind soul, a retired German world traveler who filled us with stories and advice. What a great day! #gasadalur #faroeislands @travelawesome @ig_photooftheday @ig_shotz @igs_world @_ig_photobox @ig_dynamic @igshotz @ig_worldclub @ig_captures @ig_naturelovers @ig_mood @ig_sharepoint @igersmood @ig_remarkable_pics @ig_great_pics @travelchannel @travelingoutplanet @minimal_people @weliketotravel @travelingtheworldd @travelsnaps.click

A photo posted by Jesse L (@jeltown) on

The beautiful harbor next to the old town walls of Dubrovnik Croatia. Full of sailboats now, it was once a major shipping port during the middle ages. Dubrovnik is a fascinating city full of life. Unfortunately it's a bit crowded with tourists which can make enjoying it a hassel. #sunset #dubrovnik #croatia @travelawesome @ig_photooftheday @ig_shotz @igs_world @_ig_photobox @ig_dynamic @igshotz @ig_worldclub @ig_captures @ig_naturelovers @ig_mood @ig_sharepoint @igersmood @ig_remarkable_pics @ig_great_pics @travelchannel @travelingoutplanet @minimal_people @weliketotravel @travelingtheworldd @travelsnaps.click #travelwriter #travel #instatravel #travelgram #passportready #travelblogger #wanderlust #ilovetravel #instapassport #travelling #trip #traveltheworld #igtravel #travelblog #instago #travelpics #tourist #wanderer #travelphoto #mytravelgram #visiting #travels #travelphotography #solotravel #traveler #livetravelchannel

A photo posted by Jesse L (@jeltown) on

TIP redakcie: Úžasný Nový Zéland má predsa aj negatíva

Fun in Big Sur at Sunset last year

A photo posted by Jesse L (@jeltown) on

This might be my favorite photo I have of my favorite bridge. That rare day when the weather was so perfect. The hiking in SF is underrated in my opinion. There are so many trails each with a unique and spectacular view of some part of the city, the ocean, the bridges, or the bay. #wildbayarea #sanfrancisco #sf #goldengatebridge #thatstravel #travelsandtripss #travelingourplanet #travelawesome #weliketotravel #teamtravelers #travelingtheworldd #worldtravelpics #worlderlust #wonderfulworld #ig_photooftheday  #ig_shotz  #igs_world #YesTC #ig_dynamic #igshot #ig_worldclub #ig_captures #ig_naturelovers #ig_mood #ig_sharepoint #igersmood #ig_remarkable_pics #ig_great_pics #livetravelchannel #travelsnapsclick @thatstravel @travelsandtripss @travelingourplanet @travelawesome @weliketotravel @teamtravelers @travelingtheworldd @worldtravelpics @worlderlust @wonderful.world.pic @ig_photooftheday @ig_shotz @igs_world @_ig_photobox @ig_dynamic @igshot @ig_worldclub @ig_captures @ig_naturelovers @ig_mood @ig_sharepoint @igersmood @ig_remarkable_pics @ig_great_pics @travelchannel @minimal_people @travelsnaps.click @earthpix @travelidol

A photo posted by Jesse L (@jeltown) on

Horseshoe bend is often mistaken for being the Grand Canyon. It is in fact on the same river, the Colorado, which flows through the canyon and the rocks are quite similar in color as well. Arizona and Utah are full of canyons with this red rock and rivers flowind deep below. Horseshoe is quite the site, beautiful at both sunrise (as seen here) and sunset. Sunrise offers somewhat better lighting and less crowds from my experience. The hike is short (less than a mile round trip) and not challenging. There are numerous angles and perscpective to get from this touristy natural beauty. #horseshoebend #sunrise Follow Jeltown on Twitter, and check out my awesome new blog i linked above #liveyouradventure #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #wildernessculture #earthofficial #theglobewanderer #roamtheplanet #earthfocus #teamtravelers #beautifuldestinations #liveoutdoors #livetravelchannel #awesomeearth #earthpix #ourcamplife #keepitwild #neverstopexploring #getoutstayout #stayandwander #thegreatoutdoors #tourtheplanet #discoverglobe #natureaddict #artofvisuals #adventureanywhere #welivetoexplore #yourshotphotographer @travelawesome @ig_photooftheday @ig_shotz @igs_world @_ig_photobox @ig_dynamic @igshotz @ig_worldclub @ig_captures @ig_naturelovers @ig_mood @ig_sharepoint @igersmood @ig_remarkable_pics @ig_great_pics @travelchannel @travelingoutplanet @minimal_people @weliketotravel @travelingtheworldd @travelsnaps.click

A photo posted by Jesse L (@jeltown) on

