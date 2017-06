Miznúca divočina. Zvieratá, ktoré možno ďalšie generácie nezažijú

Help save the #vaquita! This world’s smallest porpoise is also the most endangered. Unsustainable and illegal fishing practices have caused this species huge decline. There are less than 30 left in the wild! Take action before it's too late and the vaquita goes extinct. Join me and @World_Wildlife and let President Peña Nieto of Mexico know that we demand action to protect the vaquita http://wwf.to/2poDGkh

