26 turistických atrakcií, ktoré sa určite oplatí vidieť

Jardins du Manoir d'Eyrignac, Salignac Eyvigues (Dordogne), France

Les Jardins d'Eyringnac is an impressive topiary garden in the Dordogne region of France. The gardens, begun in the 18th century, were inspired by the Italian gardens which were popular at the time.

The image above is known as the Avenue of the Hornbeams and is Eyrignac's most well-known garden.

The gardens have been awarded the prestigious 'Jardins Remarquables'.

Source/Credit/Image: Eyrignac.com, Eric Durand-Guilbert via Flickr

