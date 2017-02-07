5 kníhkupectiev, ktoré sú pravdepodobne najkrajšie na svete

Pre ľudí, ktorí milujú knihy je kníhkupectvo niečo ako kostol pre veriacich. Keď vstúpite do vnútra niektorého z nich  a pocítite vôňu kníh a množstvo nových príbehov, je to ako keby ste boli v nebi. To napätie keď si budete môcť otvoriť novú knihu a začať čítať je na nezaplatenie. A predstavte si, že to kníhkupectvo, do ktorého vstúpite je niekde uprostred starej katedrály či starého divadla. To je sen.

Livraria Lello, Porto, Portugalsko

 

Я жил в здании с этим книжным магазином, в котором нередким гостем была Дж. К. Роулинг и вдохновлялась готической архитектурой, особенно крутой лестницей, всплошь перетоптанной вездесущими азиатами) #livrarialello #harrypotter #porto #travel #instatravel #travelgram #tourism  #ilovetravel #instatravelling #instavacation #travelling #trip #traveltheworld #igtravel #travelblog #instago #travelpics #wanderer #travelphoto #travelingram #travels #travelphotography #aroundtheworld #tourist #solotravel #worldplaces #worldingram #traveller #traveler #traveling

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Andrew Tiutchenko (@andycatcher),

 

Vaya pasada de librería! 😍 #livrarialello #porto

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Pedro Cañibano Zúñiga (@pedro_ja9),

 

Magic place 💫 #library #harrypotter #livrarialello

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Letizia Lo Bianco (@letiziallb),

 

📚 the world’s most beautiful bookstore 🙈 J.K Rowling’s inspiration place for Harry Potter’s book 😉 #livrarialello

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Yen Ru (Daphne) 옌루 (@xyenru),

Selexyz Dominicanen, Maastricht

 

Here’s an insane bookstore formed in a 700 y.o. church. 🏛+📚=♡ #netherlands

Fotka uverejnená používateľom marija tiurina (@marijatiurina),

 

#maastricht #Netherlands #church #books #coffee #original

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Apostolos (@verxaphilippe),

 

Coolest cafeteria and bookstore I’ve seen. Inside a church.

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Martin Rääk (@martinrxxk),

Shakespeare & Company, Paríž

El Ateneo Grand Splendid, Buenos Aires

Cafebrería El Péndulo, Mexico City

 

Perfect place📖

Fotka uverejnená používateľom CARLOTA MARÍA (@carlotafontes),

 

#elpendulo #cafebrería

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Gaby Bejarano (@gabybej),

Kníhkupectvo Rizzoli, New York

 

Warm wishes from #rizzolibookstore and a very happy holiday! Spend it with those you love… And some very good books!

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Rizzoli Bookstore (@rizzolibookstore),

 

#Repost @tavoladelmondo with @repostapp. ・・・ Bookstores cure all. #rizzoli #happyplace

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Rizzoli Bookstore (@rizzolibookstore),

 

Books open doors to the imagination.

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Rizzoli Bookstore (@rizzolibookstore),

