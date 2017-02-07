5 kníhkupectiev, ktoré sú pravdepodobne najkrajšie na svete

Ohodnoť článok

Pre ľudí, ktorí milujú knihy je kníhkupectvo niečo ako kostol pre veriacich. Keď vstúpite do vnútra niektorého z nich a pocítite vôňu kníh a množstvo nových príbehov, je to ako keby ste boli v nebi. To napätie keď si budete môcť otvoriť novú knihu a začať čítať je na nezaplatenie. A predstavte si, že to kníhkupectvo, do ktorého vstúpite je niekde uprostred starej katedrály či starého divadla. To je sen.

Livraria Lello, Porto, Portugalsko

Vaya pasada de librería! 😍 #livrarialello #porto Fotka uverejnená používateľom Pedro Cañibano Zúñiga (@pedro_ja9), Feb 4, 2017 o 7:05 PST

Magic place 💫 #library #harrypotter #livrarialello Fotka uverejnená používateľom Letizia Lo Bianco (@letiziallb), Feb 3, 2017 o 11:25 PST

📚 the world’s most beautiful bookstore 🙈 J.K Rowling’s inspiration place for Harry Potter’s book 😉 #livrarialello Fotka uverejnená používateľom Yen Ru (Daphne) 옌루 (@xyenru), Feb 4, 2017 o 7:39 PST

Selexyz Dominicanen, Maastricht

Here’s an insane bookstore formed in a 700 y.o. church. 🏛+📚=♡ #netherlands Fotka uverejnená používateľom marija tiurina (@marijatiurina), Okt 25, 2016 o 10:14 PDT

#maastricht #Netherlands #church #books #coffee #original Fotka uverejnená používateľom Apostolos (@verxaphilippe), Feb 6, 2017 o 1:14 PST

Coolest cafeteria and bookstore I’ve seen. Inside a church. Fotka uverejnená používateľom Martin Rääk (@martinrxxk), Jan 15, 2017 o 7:54 PST

Shakespeare & Company, Paríž

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Minhyuk Son (@smh0521), Feb 6, 2017 o 1:03 PST

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Charles Glover (@charleseglover), Feb 7, 2017 o 2:54 PST

El Ateneo Grand Splendid, Buenos Aires

Fotka uverejnená používateľom Bak Binnara (@binnara_bak), Feb 5, 2017 o 5:17 PST

Cafebrería El Péndulo, Mexico City

Perfect place📖 Fotka uverejnená používateľom CARLOTA MARÍA (@carlotafontes), Jan 30, 2017 o 5:04 PST

#elpendulo #cafebrería Fotka uverejnená používateľom Gaby Bejarano (@gabybej), Feb 5, 2017 o 12:10 PST

Kníhkupectvo Rizzoli, New York

Warm wishes from #rizzolibookstore and a very happy holiday! Spend it with those you love… And some very good books! Fotka uverejnená používateľom Rizzoli Bookstore (@rizzolibookstore), Dec 25, 2015 o 8:07 PST

#Repost @tavoladelmondo with @repostapp. ・・・ Bookstores cure all. #rizzoli #happyplace Fotka uverejnená používateľom Rizzoli Bookstore (@rizzolibookstore), Nov 23, 2015 o 4:17 PST