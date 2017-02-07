5 kníhkupectiev, ktoré sú pravdepodobne najkrajšie na svete

Pre ľudí, ktorí milujú knihy je kníhkupectvo niečo ako kostol pre veriacich. Keď vstúpite do vnútra niektorého z nich a pocítite vôňu kníh a množstvo nových príbehov, je to ako keby ste boli v nebi. To napätie keď si budete môcť otvoriť novú knihu a začať čítať je na nezaplatenie. A predstavte si, že to kníhkupectvo, do ktorého vstúpite je niekde uprostred starej katedrály či starého divadla. To je sen.
Livraria Lello, Porto, Portugalsko
Я жил в здании с этим книжным магазином, в котором нередким гостем была Дж. К. Роулинг и вдохновлялась готической архитектурой, особенно крутой лестницей, всплошь перетоптанной вездесущими азиатами) #livrarialello #harrypotter #porto #travel #instatravel #travelgram #tourism #ilovetravel #instatravelling #instavacation #travelling #trip #traveltheworld #igtravel #travelblog #instago #travelpics #wanderer #travelphoto #travelingram #travels #travelphotography #aroundtheworld #tourist #solotravel #worldplaces #worldingram #traveller #traveler #traveling
Vaya pasada de librería! 😍 #livrarialello #porto
📚 the world’s most beautiful bookstore 🙈 J.K Rowling’s inspiration place for Harry Potter’s book 😉 #livrarialello
Selexyz Dominicanen, Maastricht
É uma igreja ou uma livraria, glamurette? As duas coisas e juntas. No clique, a livraria Selexyz Dominicanen, que fica dentro da igreja Dominicana de Maastricht, na Holanda, toda construída no estilo gótico. Além da seleção de livros, revistas, jornais e até CDs clássicos, o lugar tem também um badalado coffee shop. Para agradecer de joelhos. (Por @fegrilo) #JoycePascowitch #Tefaf2016 #Maastritch #Holanda #Glamurama
Coolest cafeteria and bookstore I’ve seen. Inside a church.
Shakespeare & Company, Paríž
When I was in Paris, I found heaven on earth! I don’t even want to describe what it is like inside because part of the fun is finding out all the extra little bits! But believe me when I say, it is SO worth a visit! It is ridiculously charming and I want to go back already! 📚📚📚📚📚 When I was there, I left a few notes scattered amongst the books and the shops – and have received a couple of messages from fellow book lovers saying they had found one. so exciting as always #ThePostItProject 📚📚📚📚📚 Has anyone else visited this little haven of bookish wonderfulness? What was your favourite bit of it?
El Ateneo Grand Splendid, Buenos Aires
El teatro de los libros. Para muchos, la segunda biblioteca más importante del mundo. Para nosotros, la mejor. 📷: @santialvarezferro #GoPro #GoProArg #Ciudad
Libreria sin filtro ~ . . . #library #books #book #reading #libros #leer #hipster #libreria #biblioteca #teatro #theater #insta #picoftheday #old #architecture #building #edificio #photography #photographer #nikon #canon #instamoment #argentina360
Cafebrería El Péndulo, Mexico City
¡Quiero quedarme a vivir aquí! 📚❤️ . . #architecturephotography #designphotography #diseñointerior #interiordesign #archidesign #archilovers #archdaily #architecture #arquitecturamx #arquiteturadeinteriores #arquiteturacontemporanea #photographer #photography #paisajemexicano #library #libreria #book #vsco #perspective #cdmx #love #instamoment #iphonephotography #iosphoto
Kníhkupectvo Rizzoli, New York
Warm wishes from #rizzolibookstore and a very happy holiday! Spend it with those you love… And some very good books!
Books open doors to the imagination.
