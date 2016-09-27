Selena je prvý človek na svete, koho Instagram má 100 miliónov followerow

Vedeli ste, že Selena Gomez je prvý človek na zemi, ktorého instagram má 100 miliónov sledovateľov? Selena je proste TOP. Pozrite si tie najlepšie fotky, ktoré pridala.

One of my favorite nights on tour

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

KL, from the car

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Happy to finally share my first @louisvuitton campaign –thank you and love you @nicolasghesquiere 📸 @bruce_weber

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

