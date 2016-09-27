Selena je prvý človek na svete, koho Instagram má 100 miliónov followerow

Vedeli ste, že Selena Gomez je prvý človek na zemi, ktorého instagram má 100 miliónov sledovateľov? Selena je proste TOP. Pozrite si tie najlepšie fotky, ktoré pridala.
Vedeli ste, že Selena Gomez je prvý človek na zemi, ktorého instagram má 100 miliónov sledovateľov? Selena je proste TOP. Pozrite si tie najlepšie fotky, ktoré pridala.
One of my favorite nights on tour
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
My sweet, hilarious and crazy soul @tmarie247 my life completely changed when I met you. Thank you for putting up with me. You're for LIFE. I love you more than you hate affection. Happy bday
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
Happy to finally share my first @louisvuitton campaign –thank you and love you @nicolasghesquiere 📸 @bruce_weber
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on